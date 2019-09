Greta Thunberg, entre el heroísmo, la presión y las duras críticas

View this post on Instagram

Dear @gretathunberg,⁣⁣ Please know that under every bridge that has ever been built there has also been a troll that comes with it–sometimes more than one. ⁣⁣ The bridge–meaning that which connects and elevates–is more important than the troll.⁣⁣ ⁣Stay strong.⁣⁣ Keep going.⁣⁣ ⁣With all my gratitude and support,⁣⁣ Annie⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Note: We don’t bully children here. If anyone feels the need to insult Greta—or anyone—for caring about the future of the planet, please leave this space immediately and consider seeking help. Your violence is not healthy and it is not welcome.