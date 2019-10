¡De terror! Ofrecían servicios de sadomasoquismo con menores

Ballboy Lucas Rochford warmed the hearts of thousands after giving Miguel Almirón a 👏🏻 and 👍🏻 after a missed chance in Sunday's @premierleague draw with @Wolves.



The ten-year-old from South Shields was invited to the training ground today so that Almirón could thank him. #NUFC pic.twitter.com/CMSsEjoBsE