Trump afirma mantener diálogo “muy productivo” con Pionyang para realizar la cumbre

“Sostenemos conversaciones muy productivas con Corea del Norte sobre la reinstauración de la cumbre que, de suceder, probablemente será en Singapur en la misma fecha, el 12 de junio”, afirmó el mandatario estadounidense a través de Twitter. “De ser necesario, se extenderá más allá de esa fecha”, agregó.

We are having very productive talks with North Korea about reinstating the Summit which, if it does happen, will likely remain in Singapore on the same date, June 12th., and, if necessary, will be extended beyond that date.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2018