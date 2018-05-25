Trump afirma mantener diálogo “muy productivo” con Pionyang para realizar la cumbre

Donald Trump, presidente de Estados Unidos. Foto: Reuters

“Sostenemos conversaciones muy productivas con Corea del Norte sobre la reinstauración de la cumbre que, de suceder, probablemente será en Singapur en la misma fecha, el 12 de junio”, afirmó el mandatario estadounidense a través de Twitter. “De ser necesario, se extenderá más allá de esa fecha”, agregó.

¿Cuál es tu opinión respecto a esto?